HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT LIMITED has named BEN KATOVSKY Pres./COO, reporting directly to CEO and founder MERCK MERCURIADIS. KATOVSKY, who takes on his post OCTOBER 1, most recently was COO at BMG. He began his career at music rights and royalties software company COUNTERPOINT SYSTEMS.

MERCURIADIS commented, "We’ve had an incredible four years at HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT but we are still only just beginning. I don’t believe there is anyone better than Ben Katovsky to help us reach the goals we have set for HIPGNOSIS. He has all the qualities of leadership, innovation and ambition and believes in our mission of establishing Song Management as the new paradigm while at the same time using our success to advocate for songwriters. I am delighted to welcome him to the HIPGNOSIS family as our President & COO and look forward to a long rewarding relationship."

KATOVSKY added, "What MERCK has built at HIPGNOSIS in such a short period of time is truly incredible. Equally remarkable, though, is the ambition to build further on this success and the passionate desire to create even greater opportunities for songwriters and artists alike. As someone who has always loved being at the forefront of innovation in our industry, I am incredibly excited about working with MERCK and the HIPGNOSIS team to drive this ambition and to ensure that our phenomenal and growing catalogue enjoys the legacy it so richly deserves."

In addition to KATOVSKY's appointment, TED COCKLE becomes Chief Music Officer, overseeing marketing, synch and promotion as well as HIPGNOSIS’ relationships with songwriters, artists, managers and digital service providers.

