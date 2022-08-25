RIAA Honors Set For Sept. 14

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has set its 2022 RIAA HONORS event for SEPTEMBER 14 in WASHINGTON DC. RIAA HONORS: Pioneers Of Hip Hop will acknowledge the contributions from Hip Hop pioneer GRANDMASTER FLASH, rapper, lyricist, actor MC LYTE, UMG General Counsel and EVP/Business & Legal Affairs JEFFREY HARLESTON and NEW YORK Congressman HAKEEM JEFFRIES, who is Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

RIAA Chairman And CEO MITCH GLAZIER said, "At this year’s RIAA HONORS, we are thrilled to celebrate pioneers who have defied obstacles, defined a genre and accelerated the growth of hip hop to audiences across generations and geography. Congratulations and thank you, GRANDMASTER FLASH, MC LYTE, JEFF HARLESTON and Chairman HAKEEM JEFFRIES for your contributions to this diverse musical landscape and setting the stage for creators to come."

Look for performers, presenters and other special guest announcements to be made soon.

Grandmaster Flash (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com), MC Lyte (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com, Jeffrey Harleston (Photo: UMG), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (Photo: LinkedIn)

