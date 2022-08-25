McGuinn

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA announces JIM MCGUINN is returning to the station as APD, effective SEPTEMBER 12th. Most recently, MCGUINN was PD at MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC RADIO NonComm KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS for 13 years. He joined THE CURRENT in 2009 after serving as WXPN’s afternoon on-air host and PD of Y-ROCK ON XPN online radio station.

"JIM is uniquely qualified to help further WXPN’s mission in serving and developing its audience,” said Asst. Station Manager BRUCE WARREN. "His track record demonstrates tremendous success in deepening engagement and listenership, and in discovering and promoting new on-air and music talent. He knows and understands this format, this market and our listeners, and I’m Sure the XPN community joins me in welcoming him home to PHILLY."

"My time at WXPN launched me into the non-comm radio world, and I took those fundamentals with me to help grow THE CURRENT," said MCGUINN. "It’s rare to get the opportunity to return to a place that’s as innovative and beloved nationally as WXPN. Coming back every year for the NON-COMMvention and encountering that warm embrace from the family made up of the XPN staff, volunteers, and listeners felt like coming home. Now it's full circle to be able to contribute my skills and knowledge to XPN's future, and help it continue to grow as a hub and destination for music fans and artists to congregate and connect."

MCGUINN's track record in PHILLY extends back to former Alternative WPLY (Y100) from 1995 to 2005, where he first paired 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees PRESTON & STEVE as co-hosts.

