Branch (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that nearly two weeks after being arrested for domestic assault, charges against singer/songwriter MICHELLE BRANCH have been dismissed. The singer was arrested by NASHVILLE police on AUGUST 11th after officers were called to the house she shares with her husband, BLACK KEYS drummer PATRICK CARNEY, to investigate a possible domestic disturbance (NET NEWS 8/12). The case was dismissed at the request of the state. No word yet on the reasons for the dismissal. Click here to read more from THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER.

