COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has named JASON MEDER, VP & Market Manager of its TAMPA cluster. Most recently, he held the same position for CMG/ORLANDO.

MEDER, who returns home to TAMPA, will oversee all of CMG’s radio stations in the market, including Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 TTHE EAGLE), Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9), News-Talk (102.5 THE BONE), AC WDUV and Alternative WPOI-HD-2 (97X).

MEDER joined CMG 20 years ago as a media consultant for CMG/TAMPA. His leadership earned him key roles as GSM, DOS, GM, and most recently, VP/Market Mgr, for CMG’s ORLANDO radio market. He succeeds KEITH LAWLESS, who will be departing CMG at the end of the month to spend more time with his family.

