CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY's SHAY MOORE of THE MORNING GRIND W/SHAY & SHYNE has resigned for a new chapter in her life. Her last day on the air was this morning (8/26).

MOORE told ALL ACCESS, “Seven years ago, KPRS OM MYRON FEARS, BRIAN B. SHYNIN’ and I set out to create a morning show that was fun, funny, informative, entertaining, and inspirational. It took almost three years, but at one point we reached #1 in every demo, something that we were told was impossible because of the racial makeup of the city. The station had never had a #1 morning show locally produced in its history until “THE MORNING GRIND W/SHAY & SHYNE”. Year after year, the city blessed us with great ratings in every age category and demo beating the odds and the naysayers.

“I am beyond blessed to get paid to do what I love most, to be on the radio with more than 250,000 listeners every week almost 25 years after I decided to do this career as a sophomore in college. I have truly enjoyed waking up KC every morning, hosting weddings and events, seeing my listeners in the streets, the grocery store, their children’s schools, at a CHIEFS or ROYALS game, and in places of worship. I have truly enjoyed getting to know the people of KANSAS CITY and their families.

“I’ve grown professionally from interviewing those who have made KANSAS CITY the great city it is, with people like Mayor QUINTON LUCAS, Congressman EMANUEL CLEAVER, KANSAS CITY Council members MELISSA ROBINSON and BRANDON ELLINGTON, WYANDOTTE COUNTY District Attorney MARK DUPREE, former KCPS Superintendent MARK BEDELL, CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT Superintendent YOLANDA CARGILE, NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM Pres. BOB KENDRICK and so many more; all whose individual legacies will live forever.”

“KANSAS CITY allowed me to help bring so many important triumphs and tragedies to life. Interviewing the wrongfully accused and exonerated LAMONTE MCINYRE, SUPER BOWL winning CHIEFS safety TYRANN MATHIEU, the mother of ALONZO BROOKS whose unsolved murder still haunts their family, countless high school athletes, CAMERON LAMB’s family, the young mother of LEGEND TALIFERRO, a four-year-old murdered in his sleep, the KCFD firefighters seeking equity at work and interviewing GEORGE FLOYD’s uncle, and there are so many others it would take days to name them all.

“And with that, I have decided to end my tenure with HOT 103 JAMZ. My decision to leave my KPRS family has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. For years I’ve delivered “THE PLUG” at 5:40a and if you’re up that early you may have heard me tell you to live by faith, not fear, and to believe in the power of GOD’s plan for your life. I’ve encouraged you to believe in yourself and your abilities, your worth and value. And now it’s time for me to walk the walk that I’ve talked about. It’s time for me to walk in faith and to explore other opportunities.”



"Thank you to OM MYRON FEARS and station owner MICHAEL CARTER for believing in my talent and allowing me to be the leader of a morning show on the oldest Black-owned radio station in the country; a station that truly believes in service & community.

"Thank you to my co-host, BRIAN B. SHYNIN for trusting in my abilities and walking this seven-year path with me making the city laugh, to agree and disagree, and hopefully to learn and grow. And thank you to the entire CARTER BROADCAST GROUP family on-air staff and those behind the scenes especially JULEE JONEZ who took me under her wing and introduced me to literally “Everyone” in the city. Collectively their efforts, enthusiasm, hard work, and support will always be appreciated.”

OM MYRON FEARS shared with ALL ACCESS, "I want to thank SHAY MOORE for serving CARTER BROADCAST GROUP and the KANSAS CITY community for the past seven years. SHAY has impeccable talent. She knew how to connect with people and issues that impacted our city. I will deeply miss her commitment, compassion, wittiness, and infectious laugh.

“The partnership between her and co-host BRIAN B. SHYNIN of THE MORNING GRIND lifted KPRS ratings to the highest levels in KC morning drive history. Their chemistry and partnership was amazing. To reiterate the words of CARTER BROADCAST GROUP CEO/Pres. MICHAEL CARTER, "SHAY MOORE will always have a home at the CARTER BROADCAST GROUP."

