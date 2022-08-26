-
Jess Hazel Named Morning Host At KRCC/Colorado Springs
August 26, 2022 at 5:42 AM (PT)
COLORADO COLLEGE Variety KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS has named JESS HAZEL morning host. HAZEL had been hosting the MORNING EDITION at YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC RADIO KEMC/BILLINGS, MT.
HAZEL starts at KRCC on SEPTEMBER 1. She commented, "I can't wait to meet the people of Southern COLORADO. I’m looking forward to building connections with listeners through a shared appreciation for storytelling and public radio."