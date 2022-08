Castor

AUDACY Sports KFH-A-K248CY/WICHITA has named TOMMY CASTOR as host of SPORTS DAILY. He'll be on weekdays from 9-11a CT.

A WICHITA native, CASTOR is also VP/Ticket Sales & Marketing for minor league hockey team, the WICHITA THUNDER. He's also spent 15 years in the market as an air personality at several WICHITA stations.

« see more Net News