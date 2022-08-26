Troy Hughes

After nearly 30 years in radio, AUDACY Sports KRLD (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS Morning personality/Exec. Producer TROY HUGHES announced he’s leaving the SHAN & RJ MORNING SHOW for an “undisclosed new career” outside of radio.

No word yet on who will replace HUGHES.

HUGHES has spent the last 23 years in the DALLAS area, starting with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS-FM) before moving to KRLD in 2009.

HUGHES said, “While I’m leaving the radio world, I’ll still be voice acting a variety of anime projects, including ONE PIECE, and other projects via THE HORNE AGENCY.” You can hear HUGHES’s announcement on KRLD here.

You can reach HUGHES here.

