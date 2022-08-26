Final Day

The final day of PODCAST MOVEMENT 2022 opened FRIDAY with keynote chats featuring "SCAM GODDESS" host LACI MOSLEY and CNN's AUDIE CORNISH and SANJAY GUPTA promoting their podcasts, with CORNISH, the former NPR host, announcing a likely OCTOBER launch for "THE ASSIGNMENT," her new podcast for CNN.

While a full day of sessions was on the agenda, many attendees headed to the airports early, but panels offering practical advice continued nonetheless. At a panel on monetization, JEFF DAULER discussed his transition from radio morning show host/producer to podcaster and his experience with advertising on podcasts, asserting that "you can't authentically sell something unless it's something you believe in." He warned that traditional CPM-based advertising may not be able to support podcasts in the long run, advising podcasters to explore alternate revenue sources like subscription or donation programs. However, he suggested, "you can launch a paid platform without promising your listeners anything... Listenes are going to do that (pay) because they love you." He added that podcasters should look for one non-CPM-based advertiser "who can underwrite your existence."

PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS is scheduled for MARCH 7-10, 2023 at the WESTGATE RESORT in LAS VEGAS; PODCAST MOVEMENT 2023 will take place in DENVER AUGUST 21-24, 2023, and PODCAST MOVEMENT 2024 is set for AUGUST 19-22, 2024 in WASHINGTON, DC.

