DAVE KIRBY has announced on FACEBOOK that he will be exiting as Dir./Marketing and Promotions for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TRENTON, NJ, which includes News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5), Top 40 WPST, Sports WNJE-A (920 THE JERSEY), and Religious WCHR-A, to become the EVP of Marketing and Advertising for L.E.A.D. (LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST DRUGS AND VIOLENCE). His last day at TOWNSQUARE, where he has spent the last six years, alongside his wife, AE SUZANNE POLICASTRO-KIRBY, will be SEPTEMBER 2nd.

KIRBY posted on FACEBOOK, “I started my radio bus ride back in 1998 at the now defunct ‘NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY’s New Country WYNY (Y107).’ From there I bounced around to WKXW (101.5), WBUD, WMGQ (98.3), WCTC (1450), WJLK (94.3), WADB (1310), WMGQ & WCTC (round 2) and finally WKXW (round 2) and WPST (94.5). I’ve worked with so many talented professionals over the last 20 years that it is truly hard to quantify. I met SUZANNE at work. We started a family. We’ve had our challenges, but our radio family was always there with compassion and support. It has been a great ride, but I’ve reached my stop.”

