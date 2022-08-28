Owner Dies In Studio

STEREO 97, INC. Classic Country KAVV (CAVE 97.7 FM)/BENSON, AZ owner PAUL LOTSOF was found dead in the station production room last TUESDAY (8/23), according to his family, having apparently collapsed while working with no one else around. No other information is available.

In 2017, KAVV came under fire from local residents, who began a petition seeking to shut down the station for broadcasting messages offering advice on how listeners could conceal child pornography. LOTSOF, who disagreed with state laws on possession of child pornography, claimed that these messages were in the public service. After advertisers were threatened, LOTSOF pulled the PSA from the air.

