KANSAS RADIO, INC. is selling AC KANS (96 ONE THE WAVE)/EMPORIA, KS to MYTOWN MEDIA INC. for $235,000.

In other filings with the FCC, TODD ROBINSON's KZLZ, LLC is swapping K277CV/TUCSON, AZ and Sports KWCX (ESPN TUCSON 104.9 FM/1490 AM)/TANQUE VERDE, AZ plus $1 to ARIZONA LOTUS CORP. for K285DL/TUCSON plus $250,000.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K256CT/DENVER to BOULDER COMMUNITY BROADCAST ASSOCIATION, INC. for $50,000. The primary station will be Variety KGNU-A-F/DENVER.

SALT & LIGHT RADIO, INC. is selling Religion KXQZ-A/WENDELL, ID and K262DD/TWIN FALLS, ID to MARIA ORTEGA HEREDIA for $125,000.

INTERNATIONAL CHURCH OF THE FOURSQUARE GOSPEL is selling K219LV/HEMINGFORD, NE; K296DS/ALLIANCE, NE; K293BN/BOWMAN, ND; K295BR/DICKINSON, ND; K276DM/CHADRON, NE; K292EC/HOT SPRINGS, SD; and K274CC/NEW ENGLAND, ND to UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL for $5,000.

DAISY HOLDINGS, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WRZR (RAZOR 94.5)/LOOGOOTEE, IN to SHAKE BROADCASTING, LLC for $337,000.

XANA HD SOLUTIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of KYJJ/BOARDMAN, OR and KZJJ/MESA-RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI-CITIES), WA to NOEMY RODRIGUEZ' ALCOM MEDIA for $600,000.

JDC RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Country KKBI (BEST COUNTRY 106)/BROKEN BOW, OK and Hot AC KQIB (Q102.9)/IDABEL, OK to JL RADIO LLC for $475,000.

WATR, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WATR-A-W249DY/WATERBURY, CT to DAVID WEBSTER and KURT JACKSON's WATR RADIO, LLC for $320,000.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH has closed on the sale of the construction permit for a new FM in ODEBOLT, IA to ST. GABRIEL COMMUNICATIONS for $5,000.

BLOUNT BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Adult Hits WGAP-A-W290DJ (RANDOM MUSIC RADIO)/MARYVILLE-KNOXVILLE, TN and Adult Hits WKVL-A-W265DR (RANDOM MUSIC RADIO)/MARYVILLE-KNOXVILLE to LOUD MEDIA for $175,000.

And MARC PASKIN's MARCO BROADCASTING OF FLORIDA, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies WWNN-A/POMPANO BEACH-W245BC/LAUDERDALE LAKES-W237BD/BOCA RATON, FL (TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL) to VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $1.45 million.

