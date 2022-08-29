More Co-Sponsors

Nineteen more members of the U.S. HOUSE of REPRESENTATIVES plus one delegate and four Senators have joined as co-sponsors of the 2022 versions of the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 222 co-sponsors in the HOUSE, a majority, and 28 in the SENATE.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were Reps. ROBERT ADERHOLT (R-AL), SHONTEL BROWN (D-OH), TROY CARTER (D-LA), ANDREW CLYDE (R-GA), BYRON DONALDS (R-FL), BRAD FINSTAD (R-MN), MIKE FLOOD (R-NE), MAYRA FLORES (R-TX), RUBEN GALLEGO (D-AZ), CARLOS GIMENEZ (R-FL), TONY GONZALES (R-TX), JODY HICE (R-GA), DEBBIE LESKO (R-AZ), BURGESS OWENS (R-UT), MATT ROSENDALE (R-MT), JOHN RUTHERFORD (R-FL), ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA), MELANIE STANSBURY (D-NM), and DANIEL WEBSTER (R-FL) and delegate STACEY PLASKETT (D-VI) in the HOUSE, and Sens. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV), JIM RISCH (R-ID, KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-AZ), and ROGER WICKER (R-MS). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.

"AMERICA's radio broadcasters are deeply thankful to the nearly 250 bipartisan HOUSE and SENATE cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act," said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "Local radio stations' irreplaceable service to their communities and our decades-long relationship with recording artists would be greatly damaged by a burdensome performance royalty. The support for broadcast radio from a majority of the HOUSE helps ensure that local stations can continue playing an indispensable role to our tens of millions of listeners without harming the historic partnership between broadcasters and the record industry."

The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air." This year's version is competing with the American Music Fairness Act, another bill that aims to institute a performance royalty on radio music airplay.

