Jackson, DeBenedetto

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA/DALLAS has added WJCT, INC. News-Talk WJCT/JACKSONVILLE, FL reporter JAMIE JACKSON as local "MORNING EDITION" host, beginning SEPTEMBER 6th, and HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA Exec. Prod./Daily News & Statewide Newscasts PAUL DEBENEDETTO as Managing Dir./Daily News. SAM BAKER, formerly "MORNING EDITION" local host, willl continue as Senior Editor/Newscaster; in afternoons, Producer BEKAH MORR will move into the Newscaster role with JUSTIN MARTIN remaining as "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host.

“We are so excited to welcome JAMIE and PAUL to KERA,” said Exec. Editor GILBERT BAILON. “Their skills, knowledge and passion for public media are wonderful assets to bring to KERA -- and more importantly, to bring to our audiences.”

“As our region grows and expands, so, too, does our need for accessible, trusted local news,” said KERA NEWS PD JEFF PENFIELD. “With a host and newscaster team during the mornings and afternoons, listeners will still hear the news they rely on from the voices they trust, while also giving our teams more bandwidth to produce essential news from NORTH TEXAS.”

