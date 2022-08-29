Boyles

Former SALEM News-Talk KNUS-A/DENVER host PETER BOYLES, who retired from the station earlier this year, is returning to the station to host SATURDAYS 9a-noon (MT), beginning SEPTEMBER 10th. BOYLES' return bumps RANDY CORPORON's show to 5-8p SATURDAYS.

OM KELLY MICHAELS said, “PETE is a DENVER radio legend and we are blessed to have him back sharing his unique take on the issues of the day.”

BOYLES said, “One reason to come back is to make the right people angry."

« see more Net News