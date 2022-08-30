Kendall B

MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN' 101.5)/DENVER and veteran morning personality KENDALL B have parted ways. After five years at the station, KENDALL B wraps things up on FRIDAY (9/2). No word yet on who will succeed him.

KENDALL B said, "I am grateful for the opportunity given to me over the last five years to find my voice as a solo host again. MAX MEDIA has provided a platform to be creative while playing the music I love and relate to. Thanks to the powers-that-be for allowing me to finish, gracefully. Most radio hosts aren’t allowed to have a 'season finale'."

KENDALL B is taking "THE KENDALL B SHOW" to YOUTUBE and said, "I am excited to continue my goal of making people smile to the on-demand space where viewers and listeners can hang with me anytime."

Prior to his time at KJHM, KENDALL B had spent 17 years across town doing mornings at now-AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS 1075).

He's open to other radio, TV and live event content opportunities. JOHN MCCONNELL at WORKHOUSE MEDIA represents KENDALL B and can be reached at (206)352-3200. Check out KENDALL's portfolio at kendallbmedia.com and reach out at kendallbmedia@gmail.com.

« see more Net News