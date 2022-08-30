Smallmon

HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS "KARRAKER AND SMALLMON" morning show co-host MICHELLE SMALLMON announced on the air MONDAY (8/29) that she is leaving the show to return to the national ESPN network to host overnight SPORTSCENTER updates for ESPN RADIO.

SMALLMON, whose last day on 101 ESPN will be FRIDAY, said that she will be "taking her talents back to BRISTOL" (network headquarters); she left 101 ESPN once before for the network, moving in 2015 from producing the afternoon "THE FAST LANE" to the network to produce RYEN RUSSILLO's show, then returning in 2018 to co-host with BERNIE MIKLASZ.

