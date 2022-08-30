Robinson, Ruehmer

ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT has promoted VP/Marketing KATIE ROBINSON to SVP and Dir./Digital Marketing ADAM RUEHMER to Sr. Dir./Head of Digital Marketing. Both are based in LOS ANGELES and will report to Co-Presidents MIKE EASTERLIN and GREGG NADEL.

In a joint statement, EASTERLIN and NADEL said, “Over the past three years ELEKTRA and our artists have greatly benefited from KATIE’s expert approach to marketing. From start to finish she treats each campaign with an unrivaled level of passion and care, bringing artists closer to their fans in authentic and innovative ways. ADAM is undoubtedly one of our rising stars -- he’s deeply embedded in culture and will continue to experiment in the digital space to deliver strategies that move the needle. We’re pleased for both KATIE and ADAM on these well-deserved new posts.”

ROBINSON, who joined ELEKTRA in 2019 from RED BULL RECORDS and previously worked for WARNER's ATLANTIC RECORDS and FUELED BY RAMEN, said, “Marketing is an integral piece of the artist development process, and it’s been a privilege to play a part in the success of so many of our talented acts. MIKE and GREGG have built a collaborative, creative team at ELEKTRA and I’m grateful to continue to work together as we champion our incredible artists and their music.”

RUEHMER, with ELEKTRA since 2021 after seven years with WARNER RECORDS and a former digital marketing manager for LINKIN PARK, said, “Joining the ELEKTRA team has led me to some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments of my career. There’s so much more I’m looking forward to achieving for our artists and I’m thankful to MIKE and GREG for trusting me to spearhead our efforts in the digital space.”

