Webinar To Present Data From Jacobs Media And Talentmasters' AQ4 Survey Of Radio Talent
by Perry Michael Simon
August 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
JACOBS MEDIA and TALENTMASTERS' AQ4 survey of radio talent, unveiled at the recent MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP, will be dissected by FRED JACOBS in a free webinar on SEPTEMBER 8th at 2p (ET).
The presentation of data from the survey of 750 on-air personalities, hosts, and producers will look at COVID's impact, work happiness, increased work duties, motivations and work-life balance, and many other topics.
Register for the webinar here.