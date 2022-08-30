Webinar

JACOBS MEDIA and TALENTMASTERS' AQ4 survey of radio talent, unveiled at the recent MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP, will be dissected by FRED JACOBS in a free webinar on SEPTEMBER 8th at 2p (ET).

The presentation of data from the survey of 750 on-air personalities, hosts, and producers will look at COVID's impact, work happiness, increased work duties, motivations and work-life balance, and many other topics.

Register for the webinar here.

« see more Net News