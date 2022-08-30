Flora

After failing to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. SENATE, former SALEM News-Talk KNUS-A/DENVER weekend host, former MISS COLORADO, and conservative activist DEBORAH FLORA is returning to the station for 3-4p (MT) weekdays, beginning SEPTEMBER 6th.

OM KELLY MICHAELS said, “We are fortunate to have DEBORAH back on 710 KNUS and I know she will crush it on her new weekday show. She is a hard-working and caring host who is determined to help make COLORADO a better place for families to raise their kids.”

FLORA said, “I’m excited to be back on the air and connecting with Coloradans every day. We will talk about common sense solutions to the real issues facing the great people of this state, while inspiring listeners to take a stand for what they care about most.”

