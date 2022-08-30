November 1st

AUDACY will stage its “Stars and Strings Pool Party” on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. Headliners will be EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s TYLER HUBBARD and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ LOCASH, with the company’s DETROIT-based national personalities ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON hosting.

The show will take place at DAER NIGHTCLUB at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL.

