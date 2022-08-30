-
Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH To Headline Audacy’s ’Stars And Strings Pool Party’
by Phyllis Stark
August 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY will stage its “Stars and Strings Pool Party” on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. Headliners will be EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s TYLER HUBBARD and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ LOCASH, with the company’s DETROIT-based national personalities ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON hosting.
The show will take place at DAER NIGHTCLUB at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL.