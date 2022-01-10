Rose

ROBB ROSE has been named the new Country Format Captain for ZIMMER RADIO in MISSOURI, overseeing the company's Country brands in COLUMBIA, JEFFERSON CITY and SPRINGFIELD. In addition, he will be PD and midday host on Country KCLR (CLEAR 99)/COLUMBIA.

ROSE was most recently at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX for just over two years (NET NEWS 6/18/20), where he was originally Content Dir. for the five-station cluster, before stepping back in JANUARY to focus on programming Country KNFM (LONESTAR 92) and Classic Rock KBAT, and co-hosting mornings (as "GUNNER") on KNFM (NET NEWS 1/10).

ROSE says he's making the move to be closer to his family. "Words cannot express how excited my wife VICKI and I are to be headed to this beautiful place with wonderful people that will put us within driving distance of our kids," he said.

ROSE will be in-house at KCLR on SEPTEMBER 12th.

Prior to joining TOWNSQUARE, ROSE was morning show producer and air talent at HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO.

