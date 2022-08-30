New Home

Comedians GEORGE CIVERIS AND SAM TAGGART have moved their "STRAIGHTIOLAB" podcast to WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK and the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

The show joined its new home with TUESDAY's episode, the opening of the show's third season with guests MATT ROGERS and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"'s BOWEN YANG, hosts of "LAS CULTURISTAS."

