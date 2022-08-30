ALIBI's New Extension Panel

ALIBI MUSIC is bringing ADOBE PREMIERE PRO users even more functionality with an extension panel update available in the ADOBE CREATIVE CLOUD. The production music company has made four enhancements, adding album search, curated playlist access, direct downloads to a project's media bin and faster speed to maximize searching. ALIBI is a member of the ADOBE VIDEO/AUDIO PARTNER PROGRAM.

ALIBI VP/Strategic Initiatives KENT CARTER commented, “When we launched our extension last year, we wanted to give PREMIERE PRO users a helpful tool that would bring access to our content right into their edit sessions. This new update takes that vision and kicks things up a notch, delivering editors the full functionality of the ALIBI website for a seamless and quicker way to find and license those perfect tracks. We are all about working to make editors’ lives easier.”

ALIBI’s production music has been used in the trailers for such projects as "The Bob’s Burgers Movie," "The Elder Scrolls Game" and LIONSGATE’s "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," among many others

« see more Net News