Strongly Worded Rebuke

A blog post with a headline insinuating that AUDACY had filed for bankruptcy when it hadn't has drawn a strong denial from the company.

While AUDACY is facing delisting of its stock by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE for closing at below one dollar per share for over 30 days and has laid off several staffers, the company has not filed for bankruptcy. A column at JERRY DEL COLLIANO's subscription website headlined "DAVID FIELD Confirms AUDACY’s Bankruptcy" posted on TUESDAY morning (8/30) prompted WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON reporter HENRY SANTORO to post on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, "Big BOSTON business news: AUDACY (ENTERCOM) CEO DAVID FIELD confirms company's bankruptcy. @GBHNews." The posts drew celebratory responses from supporters of former Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON host KIRK MINIHANE, whose departure from AUDACY was contentious, and from BARSTOOL SPORTS' DAVE PORTNOY.

But the DEL COLLIANO column itself did not specifically say that the company had actually filed for bankruptcy, instead referring to FIELD's internal email to his staff and noting, "The memo which you can read here, is a premonition of things to come as AUDACY heads into bankruptcy next year.” Nevertheless, the SANTORO report, which in a subsequent tweet he said was based on DEL COLLIANO's headline, continued to draw responses before a handful of commenters noted that the allegation was inaccurate. AUDACY then posted on its corporate TWITTER account that a blog post, which it did not ascribe to a particular site, "falsely claimed that AUDACY’s CEO confirmed AUDACY’s bankruptcy. That statement is categorically untrue. AUDACY intends to vigorously pursue all available remedies for false statements meant to cause damage to AUDACY and its stakeholders."

SANTORO later deleted his posts, telling a MINIHANE fan on TWITTER that "the source has been called into question. Further confirmation is needed."

A blog post published today falsely claimed that Audacy’s CEO confirmed Audacy’s bankruptcy. That statement is categorically untrue. Audacy intends to vigorously pursue all available remedies for false statements meant to cause damage to Audacy and its stakeholders. @GBHNews https://t.co/mn3UBCRIh9 — AudacyCorp (@AudacyCorp) August 31, 2022





