Dallas

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25).

COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING" continues to expand with the show airing in over 70 markets via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. We are now conducting a nationwide search for a versatile talent to fill an open co-host position on DEDE IN THE MORNING, based here in DALLAS, TX, at the K104 Studios and the SBG Content Factory in the ARLINGTON ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT."

For more information check the ALL ACCESS job listings here.

