ALL ACCESS is pleased to announce two new additions to its Country team in NASHVILLE, both veteran radio programmers. JEFF LYNN joins the company in the newly-created position of Country Editor, Promotion effective TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th. Also, current ALL ACCESS Net News Editor CHARESE FRUGE’ has been promoted to the role of Associate Country Editor, effective immediately. Both report to NASHVILLE Bureau Chief PHYLLIS STARK, and will be relocating to NASHVILLE in the coming weeks.

LYNN most recently served as OM for RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP’s four stations in CLEVELAND and AKRON, OH, a role he held for three years which included PD duties for Country WQMX/AKRON. His first radio programming job was in the Country format, and he’s been hooked on the music ever since.

Prior to RUBBER CITY, he was OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s six-station QUAD CITIES, IA/IL cluster, and NRG MEDIA’s seven-station OMAHA, NE cluster. Other career highlights include developing and launching WQBW (THE BREW)/MILWAUKEE. He holds degrees in Journalism and Psychology from the UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

FRUGE’ joined ALL ACCESS in 2020. She has more than 20 years in the radio business, spanning multiple formats, as both an on- air personality and an award-winning programmer. She's been successful in markets including LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON, LAS VEGAS and DENVER, and also worked as Brand Marketing and Music Strategist for REPUBLIC RECORDS in NEW YORK. In addition to her role at ALL ACCESS, FRUGE’ operates the radio and talent consulting agency MC MEDIA.

She's been recognized as one of Radio's Most Influential Women by RADIO INK on multiple occasions, has several awards for Excellence in Management from both CBS RADIO, and the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA, and is a member of the NEVADA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME. In her spare time she is also a voice actor and voiceover talent. FRUGE’ holds a degree in Mass Communications from the UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA AT LAFAYETTE.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER remarked, “I join PHYLLIS in welcoming JEFF LYNN to our team as Country Editor, Promotion. We interviewed some excellent candidates and felt that JEFF had the best combination of relationships at labels and radio to be the perfect fit to spearhead our music promotion efforts. His passion for Country radio and Country music is at the forefront of his mission to help strengthen the ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE brand.

“I am also most pleased that we are promoting Net News Editor CHARESE FRUGE’ to Associate Country Editor working with PHYLLIS and JEFF with all things Country,” DENVER continued. “CHARESE’s love of Country music and Country radio, along with her years of radio programming and her many friendships in the format, will make her pivot into Country very successful. No question that under PHYLLIS, with the addition of JEFF and CHARESE’, we have a terrific, winning team in place.”

Said STARK, “I am beyond thrilled about this new team, and excited for what they bring to the table for our readers, clients and partners. Can’t wait to hit the ground running with JEFF and CHARESE.”

"I am proud and honored to be joining ALL ACCESS in NASHVILLE which is the gold standard for music and radio news,” said LYNN. “Country music is my passion, and I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get started. Thanks to JOEL DENVER, PHYLLIS STARK and everyone at ALL ACCESS for this amazing opportunity."

Said FRUGE’, “I am honored to continue my lifelong passion as a writer, editor and content producer with ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE. To say that I am excited to work with PHYLLIS STARK and the Country Format is an understatement. I love NASHVILLE, and look forward to being on the team with both PHYLLIS and JEFF.”

Former Associate Country Editor SHAWN REED departed the company earlier this month to embark on a new career in education.

