EXACTUALS has promoted LINDSAY CONLIN to SVP/Revenue. CONLIN, who is based in NASHVILLE, will oversee all sales and marketing operations for EXACTUALS and its suite of products in her new role, including the flagship platform, PAYMENTHUB, and royalty calculation and statement generation service SR1. CONLIN will report to EXACTUALS CEO BRYAN WALLEY.

CONLIN most recently served as Dir./Business Development at EXACTUALS, where she has worked for four years building partnerships, negotiating deals, developing marketing strategies, and more. She played a key role in finalizing deals with more than 100 labels, publishers, libraries, and distributors in the music and literary publishing spaces. CONLIN has also been an advocate for proper metadata in the music industry, receiving a nomination for the "Master Of Metadata" Award at the 2022 MUSIC BIZ annual conference.

EXACTUALS Chairman MIKE HURST said, “LINDSAY has played an integral part in EXACTUALS’ success from the moment she joined the company in 2018. LINDSAY is a trusted and inspiring leader, and her promotion to SVP/Revenue comes with my utmost confidence and excitement. She continues to develop new business and bring our flagship products, PAYMENTHUB and SR1, to new clients while continuing in her efforts in fostering payment and data best practices across the entertainment industry.”

CONLIN said, "My last four years at EXACTUALS have been an amazing opportunity for learning and growth. I am honored to have been given this opportunity to serve as SVP/Revenue, and can't thank the team enough for believing in me. Ever since I arrived at EXACTUALS, I have strived to lead the charge for robust and proper payment systems and practices in the entertainment industry. I can’t wait to see what the future holds as we continue to modernize payments and data across the entertainment landscape, easing the process for payers and ensuring payees get what they are owed.”

WALLEY added, “I am excited to be leading EXACTUALS forward in this next chapter shoulder to shoulder with an executive as incredible and deserving as LINDSAY. The current momentum of EXACTUALS is in no small part due to the work LINDSAY has been doing in attracting and completing deals with new clients, and I’m excited to see her continue to grow in her new role as SVP/Revenue.”

