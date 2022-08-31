Format Shuffle

iHEARTMEDIA is moving the Sports format of KLSD-A (XTRA 1360)/SAN DIEGO to the signal of News-Talk KGB-A (AM760) as "SAN DIEGO SPORTS 760" TOMORROW (9/1). KLSD will flip to News-Talk as "THE PATRIOT 1360 AM," clearing syndicated programming including PREMIERE's GLENN BECK and JESSE KELLY, RADIO AMERICA's CHAD BENSON and DANA LOESCH, and WESTWOOD ONE's "AMERICA IN THE MORNING," MARK LEVIN, and "RED EYE RADIO."

Meanwhile, KGB host MIKE SLATER will move to sister News-Talk KOGO-A, paired with 6-7p (PT) host LOU PENROSE and sister News-Talk KGB-A host MIKE SLATER for "SLATER & LOU," airing 5-7p (PT) weekdays.

“We are committed to delivering an audio sports platform with massive reach for our listeners and partners,” said SAN DIEGO/RIVERSIDE Region Pres. NOREEN IPPOLITO. “Our goal is to reach fans wherever they are through the iHEARTRADIO App, KGB-FM HD2 simulcast, and on 760 AM’s massive day and night-time signal which can be heard all over the WEST COAST.”

Slater and Penrose



On SLATER and PENROSE's pairing, Dir. of News and Sports Programming BRIAN LONG said, “MIKE and LOU represent a fresh approach to talk radio. Joining KOGO’s line-up on the drive home next to ‘champion of government reform,’ CARL DEMAIO will provide the show with a great forum to deliver their unique perspectives to the KOGO audience.”

"What a joy it’s been to raise my family in SAN DIEGO and spend the last 11 years connecting with an incredible audience on AM 760,” said SLATER. “I am grateful for such loyal listeners and look forward to having them join me on KOGO. Partnering with LOU is a dream come true."

PENROSE said, “I have known MIKE and have been a fan of his radio show for years. The opportunity to work with him in bringing SAN DIEGO our shared insight on the day’s top news stories is very exciting.”

