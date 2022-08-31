Roberts

AARON ROBERTS has been named Brand Manager for AUDACY's Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK) & Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE)/SACRAMENTO. He will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the stations. ROBERTS replaces JOE CALGARO who was part of the AUDACY RIF (NET NEWS 8/22).

ROBERTS joins AUDACY after spending 10 years with CUMULUS MEDIA & WESTWOOD ONE, including VP/Programming Operations and Special Projects from 2014 to 2019. His radio career spans over 20 years in operations and programming.

Regional VP/AUDACY NORTHERN CALIFORNIA STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “We’re pleased to welcome AARON to oversee both of these important and influential brands here in SACRAMENTO. We trust AARON will put both of these stations in a position to win and are excited to add his talent and experience to our AUDACY team.”

ROBERTS added, “To be part of these heritage stations that have just moved into their brand-new facility and work alongside the incredible talent in SACRAMENTO is amazing. I couldn't be more excited to be here."

