JACOBS MEDIA is releasing the results of its PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY 2022 this morning at the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS (PRPD) CONTENT CONFERENCE in NEW ORLEANS this morning (9/1). The study presents a mostly cloudy picture for public radio, with the audience aging, listening stagnant, and momentum down.

Among the highlights of the study of listener attitudes and behaviors from 69 U.S. public radio stations conducted in JUNE and JULY, the average age of listeners continues to increase, up from 61.8 years old in 2019 and 63.3 in 2021 to 64.3 this time around; 59% of public radio listeners are Boomers, with 17% in the "Greatest Generation" but only 6% Millennial and none in Gen-Z. The audience remains reasonably flat in terms of gender breakdown, with 54% female and 43% male. A significant warning sign is that the percentage of listeners falling into the category of "net promoters" -- those who recommend listening to others -- has fallen to 68%, the lowest percentage in seven years, after tying its high mark of 75% a year earlier. Triple A fans, women, and sustaining donors are the most likely to recommend listening.

The percentage of audience members listening for an hour or more each day remained at 18% for the second consecutive year, led by News-Talk stations at 21% and Millennials at 29%. The percentage of respondents saying they have a regular radio where they live continues to decline, now down from 77% last year (and 83% in 2018) to 75%.

But the core values of public radio -- the reasons people listen -- remain strong, with 76% listening for "more trustworthy and objective programming" and 71% "to be informed about the news." Only 17% said they favor on-demand programming, but localism remains a factor, with 73% agreeing or strongly agreeing that one of radio's primary advantages is its local feel. Still, the percentage of people saying they listen more is substantially down from the pandemic's 2020 high of 26%, now down to 12%, below the pre-pandemic level of 16%. Those who said they listen more pointed to the current political climate as a main reason. And only 10% said they are listening less to public radio. with lifestyle change and less time in the car as by far the leading reasons, as they were last year; "less time in the car" is back down to pre-pandemic levels. Millennials and Gen-Xers are the most likely to say they are listening less to public radio because they "need a break from the news." And while the percentage is trending downwards, a majority still say they listen to public radio for coverage and perspective on race relations.

As for how they listen, public radio fans use AM/FM radio most -- 33% in vehicles, 16% at home, work, or school -- while 36% use digital means (streaming, apps, podcasts, smart speakers), with those percentages stabilizing in the past three years. Broadcast radio remains dominant in cars overall, but among those who own connected cars, digital now makes up the majority of listening.

Podcast adoption has slowed down in the past five years, reaching just under 40% of public radio listeners but with the percentage saying they listened more in the past year declining to 32% (it was 44% in 2019 and 38% in 2020). Among weekly podcast listeners, podcast advertising is seen as no more credible than radio ads, with 45% being neutral on the matter and 33% disagreeing or strongly disagreeing that podcast ads are more credible. Perhaps most significantly, over a third of weekly podcast users are spending less time with radio -- 35%, a percentage fairly stable over the past four years -- with News-Talk listeners and Millennials and Gen-Xers leading that category. And while smart speaker growth has stalled, those who already own the devices are buying more of them.

