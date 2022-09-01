Nonemaker (Photo: WQXR)

Classical music critic and reporter ELIZABETH NONEMAKER is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Classical WQXR/NEW YORK as Executive Producer of ‘QXR PODCASTING, effective SEPTEMBVER 12th.

NONEMAKER is a freelance writer on Classical music and radio whose work appears in THE BALTIMORE SUN and other publications; she has also served as Managing Editor at 21CM.org and reported for SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/LOS ANGELES.

In a memo to staff, WQXR Chief Content Officer/SVP ED YIM wrote, "From a field of over 60 applicants, ELIZABETH emerged as the clear choice because of her experience in audio, her deep knowledge of classical music and culture, and her ability to work collaboratively with creative teams. As we expand our on-demand offerings under the ‘QXR PODCASTING label, I am thrilled she is joining us to take on this critical role."

« see more Net News