Shareholders OK Deal

The sale of NIELSEN to a consortium headed by ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT GROUP's EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL CORP. and BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS has taken another major step towards completion with shareholders voting to approve the deal at $28 per share, valuing the company at about $16 million. The vote came at a court meeting and special shareholders' meeting TODAY (9/1).

The sale is now expected to close in OCTOBER, pending approval by the U.K. courts; the company will become private upon closing.

