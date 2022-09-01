-
Shareholders Approve Nielsen Sale
by Perry Michael Simon
September 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM (PT)
The sale of NIELSEN to a consortium headed by ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT GROUP's EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL CORP. and BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS has taken another major step towards completion with shareholders voting to approve the deal at $28 per share, valuing the company at about $16 million. The vote came at a court meeting and special shareholders' meeting TODAY (9/1).
The sale is now expected to close in OCTOBER, pending approval by the U.K. courts; the company will become private upon closing.