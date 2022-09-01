Andrew Curran

The subject of DMR/INTERACTIVE Pres./COO ANDREW CURRAN’s 7th LABOR DAY edition of his OPEN LETTER TO RADIO focused on the lost shares of radio listening and how to get it back. As millions of workers in downtown areas and suburban office parks no longer commute five days per week to the workplace, this hurts the recovery of radio listening. CURRAN points to the coronavirus pandemic as accelerating radio’s loss of listeners and time lost listening.

CURRAN writes in his blog post, “What’s different in this moment is the growing awareness that although life has returned to normal, millions of workers have shifted to fully remote or hybrid work schedules and that looks to be permanent. This reality is especially problematic for an industry that relies on commuters to drive consumption and benefits from traffic jams and congestion," and adds, "In market after market, when you compare Analysis Total and Market Total in a NIELSEN Ranker, what appears? ENORMOUS LOST LISTENING."

CURRAN said, “For years leading up to COVID, radio has watched listening levels decline. With these diary market insights on how much listening is truly available, radio has a golden opportunity. Recapturing just 50% of this lost listening is enough to be ranked #1 and #2 in a market with the coveted A25-54 audience.”

You can read CURRAN’s OPEN LETTER TO RADIO here.

