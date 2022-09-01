Joe Galante: Mozaic Investor (Photo: LinkedIn)

MOZAIC, a new creator economy payment platform, has attracted investors from NASHVILLE industry vets JOE GALANTE and CHRIS PARR, as the startup completes its Series A funding

Formerly JAMMBER, MOZAIC facilitates international and split payments for a global, collaborative creator economy. This seed series round, projected to reach $5.5m, remains open, but has already received sizable commitments, despite a challenging investment climate.

GALANTE, former SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO and noted MAVERICK MANAGEMENT NASHVILLE's CHRIS PARR (JASON ALDEAN, DARIUS RUCKER) are among the list of investors.

Said PARR, "Anyone will tell you music tech is a challenging sector. So, when you see a company like MOZAIC really start getting significant traction you throw more fuel on the fire because big things are ahead. That's what we're doing here.”

GALANTE founded PROJECT MUSIC as part of the NASHVILLE ENTREPRENEUR CENTER in 2015 as a previous iteration of MOZAIC’s predecessor, JAMMBER, which was specifically designed to service music professionals.

Said GALANTE, "I started the PROJECT MUSIC accelerator with the people at the NASHVILLE EC to give great founders and companies the advantage of experienced, creative industry mentors and access to strategic investors. I and the other investors continue to invest in [co-founder/CEO] MARCUS [COBB] and MOZAIC because they have created something we can clearly see is a game-changer for creators and entertainment companies everywhere. Everyone wants to get paid faster."

Other investors include REVOLUTION’s RISE OF THE REST SEED FUND (helmed by STEVE CASE) and NASHVILLE angel investors InCROWD CAPITAL, as well as several talent management agencies and VECTOR MANAGEMENT NASHVILLE.

Powered by MARCUS COBB and RACHEL KNEPP, the company's goal is to build a virtual back office for creators, big and small, focusing on smart contracts, automatic payments, and splits. MOZAIC has already won over major producers such as DRUMMA BOY and major financial services partner VISA.

Added MOZAIC's COBB, “The future is going to be all about open collaboration that spans the world, and we’re creating a new standard for payments to empower this future. We believe automated payments are an important part of that vision. Our investors in NASHVILLE and CHICAGO have played the long game with us and together we're bringing this vision to reality.”

