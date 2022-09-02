Fredrick Exits Indy

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that CHUCK FREDRICK has exited CUMULUS MEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS, where he had been serving as VP/Market Mgr. since 2018.

FREDRICK previously served as Market President at iHEARTMEDIA/CINCINNATI before replacing TOM STEMLAR in INDIANAPOLIS.

The cluster includes Country WFMS, Classic Hits WJJK, Rock WNDX (93X), AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX), Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430), and Top 40 WZPL.

