-
Cumulus/Indianapolis Market Mgr. Chuck Fredrick Exits
September 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that CHUCK FREDRICK has exited CUMULUS MEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS, where he had been serving as VP/Market Mgr. since 2018.
FREDRICK previously served as Market President at iHEARTMEDIA/CINCINNATI before replacing TOM STEMLAR in INDIANAPOLIS.
The cluster includes Country WFMS, Classic Hits WJJK, Rock WNDX (93X), AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX), Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430), and Top 40 WZPL.