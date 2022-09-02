For 'The Gods Of Metal'

PANDORA has launched METALVERSE, a new flagship station dedicated to the "Gods of Metal." Heavy Metal station, METALVERSE, is now the official hardest and heaviest place on PANDORA. The station will be a one-stop-shop for metal fans featuring iconic bands like MEGADETH, METALLICA, PANTERA, RAMMSTEIN, GOJIRA, and LAMB OF GOD as well as highlighting burgeoning acts that continue to innovate the genre and bring it to new audiences like SPIRITBOX, whose song “Holy Roller” was recently performed by a 10-year-old contestant on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT.

To celebrate the launch of METALVERSE, MEGADETH hosted a special takeover TODAY (9/2), the same day as the release of their new album THE SICK…THE DYING…AND THE DEAD.

On TALES FROM THE METALVERSE, DAVE MUSTAINE, JAMES LOMENZO, DIRK VERBEUREN, and KIKO LOUREIRO from the band share unheard stories about their favorite musicians like GENE SIMMONS of KISS and GLENN TIPTON of JUDAS PRIEST. Click here to get a sneak peek at the takeover.

