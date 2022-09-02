Reilly

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that after more than a decade with ALBANY, NY’s ALBANY BROADCASTING, JON REILLY is out as OM for Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) and AC WYJB (B95.5), as well as for the company's GLENS FALLS, NY cluster – Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1) & WFFG (FROGGY 100.3), Classic Hits WNYQ (Q 101.7), Oldies WENU-A and FOX Sports WMML-A.

Before working in ALBANY, REILLY spent two years as PD of CUMULUS' then Country WIWF (now Classic Hits 96.9 THE WOLF)/CHARLESTON, SC., and the previous six years in MADISON, WI, as PD of iHEARTRADIO Top 40 WZEE (Z104) and Country WMAD.

REILLY tells ALL ACCESS he is now actively seeking his next programming opportunity and can be reached here.

