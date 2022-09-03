Taylor Hawkins (Photo: agwilson / Shutterstock.com)

PAUL McCARTNEY singing "Oh! Darling" for the first time since recording it in 1969, alongside CHRISSIE HYNDE and the FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL was one of the high points of the TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT at LONDON's WEMBLEY STADIUM on SATURDAY night.

"God bless TAYLOR," said McCARTNEY, a surprise guest for the evening. "Me and CHRISSIE are going to do a song here that I haven't done since I recorded it 100 years ago. I've never done it as a duet, but we're gonna do it for the first time for you."

He finished with a raucous "Helter Skelter," alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, who brought out a variety of revolving door drummers and special guests during the band's portion of the tribute.

Other memorable moments occurred with the reunion of THEM CROOKED VULTURES, with JOSH HOMME and JOHN PAUL JONES joining GROHL, LIAM GALLAGHER singing a pair of OASIS songs; HAWKINS' bands CHEVY METAL and COATTAIL RIDERS combining with KESHA and THE DARKNESS' JUSTIN HAWKINS and METALLICA's LARS ULRICH. GROHL also accompanied RUSH's GEDDY LEE and ALEX LIFESON. There were additional tributes to DAVID BOWIE, AC/DC and QUEEN. with NILE RODGERS, BRIAN JOHNSON and BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR.

In the night's most emotional moment, HAWKINS' 16-year-old son SHANE sat behind the drums on FOO FIGHTERS' "My Hero."

DAVE GROHL visibly choked up during his performance "Times Like These."

The concert was streamed on MTV's YOUTUBE channel and PARAMOUNT+. a one-hour primetime special aired on CBS on SATURDAY night while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting SEPTEMBER 5th. A second TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT is set for SEPTEMBER 27th at the KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA.

HAWKINS died at the age of 50 in MARCH while on tour with FOO FIGHTERS in SOUTH AMERICA. This was the first live FOO FIGHTERS performance since his death.

Merchandise sales were donated to a pair of non-profit record industry help organizations in MUSICARES and MUSIC SUPPORT.

