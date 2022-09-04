Specs Howard School

SPECS HOWARD, founder of SPECS HOWARD SCHOOL OF MEDIA ARTS in SOUTHFIELD, MI, died at the age of 96 on SATURDAY. The news was confirmed by his daughter ALISA ZEE.

HOWARD was born JULIAN "JERRY" LIEBMAN, spending three decades in radio in CLEVELAND and later DETROIT.

SPECS first achieved notice as one of the members of the "MARTIN & HOWARD Show" in CLEVELAND during the '60s before moving to DETROIT

His name was reportedly taken for his wearing of glasses, and HOWARD randomly out of a phone book. A graduate of ALLEGHENY COLLEGE, where he had his first radio station, HOWARD later sold it and went to work for another station. He established his namesake college in 1970.

Said his daughter, who was a local radio traffic reporter and held a well-attended tribute to her father last week at LAWRENCE TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, where his school is based, "He was always grateful to the entire media community. He felt your embrace every step of his professional journey, knowing that his mission to help change lives for the better was supported and guided by all.

"To everyone who ever listened to him on the air, graduated from the SPECS HOWARD SCHOOL, hired the people he trained or even just said nice things to or about dad, the entire SPECS HOWARD family says, 'Thank you.'"

