ASX FX Vol. 7: For Radio Imaging Needs

AUDIOSWEETS' "ASX FX Vol. 7," offers an album full of sound design made by producers for producers for stations to spotlight their imaging.

Co-producer STEVIE CRIPPS commented, “From throwing together that last-minute promo to the nitty gritty of rebranding from the ground up, this package has the modern imaging producer covered. It was fun to create, and we look forward to hearing it being used and abused!”

The collection contains over 320 sound design elements separated into individual elements and set pieces to enhance radio station imaging efforts. With 20 categories including Bass Drops, Impactors, Glitches' Ramps, Reverses, Separators, Sweeps, Whips, Whips and Zips, Phoners and more!

AUDIOSWEETS' ASX is an imaging production library available to every station and producer, with useful elements and work parts, allowing users to save time and money.

The complete ASX collection is also available for instant download here.

