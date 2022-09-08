Now With Key Networks

KEY NETWORKS is picking up syndication and advertising sales duties for the long-running motorsports radio show "SPEED FREAKS," starting on SEPTEMBER 11th. The new syndication deal for the show, hosted by KENNY SARGENT with CRASH GLADYS and STATT MAN CARUTHERS and airing 7-9p (PT) SUNDAYS, includes the immediate addition of 80 new affiliates through SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK; the show also airs on SIRIUSXM and ARMED FORCES RADIO.

KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN said, “I’m delighted to welcome the SPEEDFREAKS crew of KENNY, CRASH and STATT MANN to KEY NETWORKS. This long running show is one-of-a-kind in motorsports that has enjoyed years of success and we’re thrilled to build on that with 80 new stations. Sign up while you can, drop the hammer and enjoy the ride!”

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW said, "KENNY and STATT MANN's reputation in this space is second to none! We're delighted to bring SPEEDFREAKS to our SPORTSMAP RADIO audience. Their show is a must-listen every SUNDAY."

SARGENT said, "We are stoked to join KEY NETWORKS! DENNIS and I have been chasing a partnership for years and we finally landed the ideal opportunity. Now with SPORTSMAP and its established media footprint across the country, we couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

