August '22 PPM Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. -- in a mutually agreeable arrangement with the math mavens from XTRENDS -- continue to slave over a hot keyboard to bring you the latest thrilling installment from the front lines of the ratings skirmishes. We go boldly forward into the past to parse the events and circumstances of the AUGUST survey. This was a time period that began on 7/21 and ended on 8/17. It was an era of heat, humidity, and vacations but devoid of any long holiday weekends. How that affected the usage of the meters is what we are here to determine.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: The Major Was A Lady Suffragette!

Oh, have we been holding on to that headline for a long, long time. Lyric fun aside, the 6+ leaderboard experienced quite a bit of tumult this month. The top two stations each posted their best numbers in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) soared from #4 to #1 (5.7-6.6), while AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) eased its way up from #6 to #2 (4.8-6.3). BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 AM ESPN) also had its best outing in over a year but slipped to #3 (5.8-6.2). BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F dropped from first to fourth with its lowest total in over a year (6.7-6.1). AUDACY Active Rock KISW was up four places to #5 with its largest share since FEBRUARY (4.3-5.0). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW dipped to #6 with its lowest score since Alvin was a little flat (5.4-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK fell from a tie at #2 to #7 with its least productive outing in over a year (5.8-4.6). KJEB continued to control the cume board with a 4.3% increase (589,300-614,600). The market was off by 1.2%.

Not surprisingly, KJEB had its best 25-54 book in over a year as it rose to #1. KISW had its largest share in exactly a year but was forced to step down to #2. The stations were separated by the slimmest of possible margins. HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) moved up to #3 with a slight increase, while FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP dipped to #4 with a slight share loss. KIRO-A leapt from a tie at #10 to #5. Just three books ago, it was at #14 and has more than doubled its share since then. KUOW dipped to #6 as it returned all of last month’s solid increase. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) rebounded from a down book as it rose from a tie at #13 into a tie at #7 with KIRO-F.

KQMV matched its 14-book share high as it rose to #1 18-34. Meanwhile, AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) slipped to #2 as it returned all of last month’s huge share increase -- plus a little extra. KISW hit its lowest mark since APRIL as it dipped to #3. KNDD regained all of last month’s large share loss to move from a tie at #9 to #4. KEXP remained in a tie a #5 but with a new partner. KZOK dropped down a spot as it ended a two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1) dropped from a tie at #5 into a tie at #7 with KUOW.

Last month, KISW and KQMV were tied at #1 18-49. KISW had its best book since SEPTEMBER to claim sole possession of first place, while KQMV slid to #3 with only a slight increase. In between was KJEB, which rose from a tie at #3 as it ended a two-book slide. KHTP dropped from a tie at #3 into a tie at #4 with KEXP. KIRO-F slipped from a tie at #5 into a tie at #6 with KUOW.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Hot & Easy

Sounds like a tasty breakfast treat, but it actually applies to the two stations sitting at #1 6+. COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was there last time, but saw its three-book surge come to an end (9.3-8.5). CMG cluster buddy AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) moved up from #2 (8.8-8.5) for its slice of #1. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) stepped up to #3 with its best showing in over a year (6.0-6.4). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Hits WAMR (AMOR 107.5) dipped to #4 (6.1-5.9), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) repeated at #5 (5.3-5.5). WFEZ padded its cume lead with a 7.9% increase (863,000-931,100). The market grew by 0.6%.

WHQT continued its domination of the 25-54 sphere of influence by posting its largest share since SEPTEMBER and narrowly missing double-digit territory. WXDJ rebounded from a down book to remain at #2 but was nearly two shares behind the leader. COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) was back at #3 with its fourth up book in a row. WFEZ stepped up to #4 with a small increase, while WAMR rose from a tie at #7 to #5, also with a small gain. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100) slipped from #4 to #6 with its smallest share in over a year. It was tied with WLYF.

Though it was not able to duplicate last month’s double-digit share, WEDR was #1 18-34 for the fourth straight survey. WFEZ bounced back from a down book to move up to #2 but trailed the leader by nearly three shares. WXDJ slipped to #3 with a large share loss, while iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) dipped to #4 with a slight decrease. Three stations came in at #5. WLYF and AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) had been paired at #6 and moved up with slight decreases. WHYI stepped down from a tie at #4 with its lowest total since MARCH.

After taking a two-book hiatus, WHQT was back at #1 18-49 as it ended a two-book slide. WXDJ was pushed down to #2 with a modest decrease, while WEDR repeated at #3 with its highest score in over a year. WFEZ rebounded from a down book to move from a tie at #6 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TÚ 94.9) and WLYF had been tied at #4. WZTU slipped to #5 with a slight loss, while WLYF dropped into a tie at #6 with WAMR.

DETROIT: One Giant Leap

That is exactly what iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WJLB did. The station rose from #7 to #1 6+ with its largest share in over a year (5.0-7.9). BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX remained at #2 though it gave back half of last month’s large increase (7.3-6.8). AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC had its smallest share since some kid was asking to be gifted with a creature from the family Hippopotamidae as it ended a seven-book run at #1 and slipped to #3 (8.0-6.5). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC dipped to #4 (5.9-5.9), while iHEARTMEDIA R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3) stepped down to #5 (5.7-5.5). AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) and BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF had been tied at #5. WXYT slipped to #6 (5.5-5.3), while WRIF ended up at #7 (5.5-5.2). WNIC still had the most cume and was essentially flat in that category (877,600-877,000). The market was down 0.8%.

Though it was off slightly, WRIF was #1 25-54 for the fifth straight survey. WJLB advanced from #6 to #2 with its best book in over a year and was a half share shy of the lead. WXYT and WCSX were tied at #2 last time around. WXYT dipped to #3 with its fifth down book in a row, while WCSX landed at #4 with a modest decrease. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) slipped to #5 with a slight share loss and was tied with the stationary and flat WNIC.

As you might expect, WJLB had quite the impact on the 18-34 crowd. The station was #1 for the first time since SEPTEMBER and hit double digits for the second time this year. This ended WRIF’s seven-book winning streak – all of which were in double figures – as it dipped to #2. WMGC repeated at #3 with a small loss and was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955), which moved up from #5 as it rebounded from a down book. WCSX slid to #5 as it returned all of last month’s increase, while WOMC was up three slots to #6 with its best book since MARCH.

WJLB’s magical ratings journey continued in the 18-49 space as it moved up to #1 and crashed through the double-digit barrier. WRIF was forced to step down to #2, thus ending its three-book winning streak. WMGC and WXYT both had small decreases and landed in a tie at #3. WNIC stepped up to #5 with a slight share loss and was just in front of WKQI and AUDACY Country WYCD, which were tied at #6. WCSX dropped from #5 to #10.

PHOENIX: A Moving Picture

The 6+ leaderboard was in a state of flux this month. The one constant was iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ), which was #1 for the fifth book in a row (6.8-6.7). MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ stepped up to #2 with its best performance since MARCH (5.4-6.2). Two stations came from outside the top five and met up at #3. DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) rose from #6 as it rebounded from a down book (4.7-5.3), while HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX advanced from #7 as it ended a three-book skid (4.6-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) climbed from #11 to #5 with its biggest share since NOVEMBER (3.5-4.5). As a result of all this upward mobility, three stations were excused from the top five. AUDACY Country KMLE dropped four places to #6 with its first down book since DECEMBER (5.6-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) ended a strong two-book surge as it fell from #4 to #8 (5.0-4.0). iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A dropped from #5 to #9 (4.8-3.9). KESZ still had control of the cume board and landed a 7.6% increase (845,600-909,900). The market was up by 2.0%.

A flat KESZ controlled the 25-54 demo for the second straight survey. It led by a half share while the next four stations were all within less than a half share of each other. KYOT rebounded from a down book as it advanced from a tie at #12 to #2. SIERRA H Top 40/Rhythmic KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) stood alone at #3 but with its highest score in over a year. KMLE slipped to #4 with a slight decrease and was tied with KSLX, which moved up from a tie at #6 with its largest share since APRIL. Last month DESERT VALLEY Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5/103.9) and ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) were tied at #3. KMVA ended a strong three-book surge and dropped to #7. KVVA had its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER and fell into a tie at #12 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM).

KESZ had its lowest 18-34 share since OCTOBER but finished #1 for the eleventh book in a row anyway. KMLE got back most of last month’s big share loss as it returned to #2. It was a half share behind the leader. AUDACY Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5) was up two slots to #3 as it ended a three-book slide. KYOT advanced three spaces to #4 with its highest number since NOVEMBER. KZCE inched up to #5 with its largest number since FEBRUARY, while HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) dropped three places to #6. DESERT VALLEY Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1) fell from #2 into a tie at #7 with KSLX. KKFR had its lowest number in over a year.

Make it eleven 18-49 wins in a row for KESZ. The station was off slightly while #2 KZCE had its best book in over a year. The gap between the two stations went from two shares to less than a share. KYOT scaled the chart as it rose from #9 to #3 with its best book since SEPTEMBER. KALV regained all of last month’s share loss as it moved from a tie at #6 to #4. KMLE slipped to #5 with a small decrease, while KDKB dipped to #6 with a small share loss. KMVA went from #4 to #7 as it ended a three-book surge.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Same As It Ever Was

The numbers may have changed but the top five 6+ players were as we last saw them. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was back at #1 with its best Frosty-free share since SEPTEMBER (7.6-8.2). HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95) was again the runner-up (7.6-7.6), while AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) repeated at #3 (7.4-7.3). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) repeated at #4 (6.9-6.5), while MRP News-Talk KNOW remained at #5 (6.3-5.9). KQQL kept cume command with a 1.2% increase (838,300-848,300). The market dropped by 2.3%.

There was a new 25-54 sheriff in town. KZJK stepped up to #1 by landing its largest share in over a year. This ended the seven-book winning streak for KSTP, which slipped to #2 despite a slight increase. KQQL had its best Frosty-free share in over a year as it moved up to a solid #3. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) posted its lowest number since NOVEMBER as it dropped two places to #4. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB, which rose from a tie at #6 with its best performance in over a year. KEEY stood alone at #6 with its first down book since your friends were calling “yoo hoo.” KNOW slid to #7 as it returned a good portion of last month’s big increase.

And then there were two. Back in APRIL four stations were in double digits 18-34. That number dwindled to three in MAY and stood at two for this survey. KSTP was #1 for the fifth book in a row and in double figures for the eighth straight survey. KDWB was back at #2 and in double-digits for the fifth book in a row. KZJK could not duplicate last month’s double-digit feat as it remained at #3. KXXR ended a two-book slide to repeat at #4, while KEEY was still the #5 station with a slight increase.

The only times over the last 14 surveys that KSTP was not both #1 and in double-digits 18-49 was when BURL IVES was poisoning the airwaves. The station landed its best book since FEBRUARY and led KZJK – which received its largest share in over a year – by nearly three shares. KDWB repeated at #3 with its best outing in over a year and was less than a half share out of second place. KXXR was back at #4 but with its lowest score since NOVEMBER, while KQQL held steady at #5 with a small loss.

So ends our version of the events of AUGUST. Thank you for the attention. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in 28 days to do this all over again.

