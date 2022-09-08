Starting Monday!

JOE BREEZY, PD for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WNFN (HOT 106.7)/NASHVILLE and SUNDAY host/MD for OPEN HOUSE PARTY just got a little busier. He's signed on with local ABC-TV affiliate WKRN to host a new feature, "Local On 2." BREEZY will join hosts LARISSA WOHL and LAURA SCHWEIZER as the Pop Culture Correspondent for the daily entertainment/lifestyle program, and host a feature called "What's Hot with JOE BREEZY. "

BREEZY is already familiar with the station - his wife, DANIELLE, is WKRN's Chief Meteorologist. In announcing the news to his followers on FACEBOOK, he wrote, "I’ll be highlighting concerts, artists & events around NASHVILLE and Middle TENNESSEE, and maybe even filling in and hosting with DANIELLE from time to time! Plus, we get to cross promote HOT 106.7!"

BREEZY told ALL ACCESS, "Expanding my hosting duties and the exposure for HOT 106.7 on a daily TV show has always been a huge goal! I'm very grateful to the staff at WKRN-TV and management here in our radio cluster for the true partnership! This will be fun!"

"Local On 2" premieres SEPTEMBER 12th.

