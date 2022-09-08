Benztown Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at BALMORAL at age 96, after reigning for 70 years. Born ELIZABETH ALEXANDRA MARY on APRIL 21, 1926, she ascended to the throne in 1952 and was QUEEN of the UNITED KINGDOM and 14 other sovereign countries for 70 years, longer than any other UK monarch.

She is survived by family including her four children with PRINCE PHILIP: CHARLES, PRINCE OF WALES who is now KING CHARLES III; ANNE, PRINCESS ROYAL; PRINCE ANDREW, DUKE OF YORK; and PRINCE EDWARD, EARL OF WESSEX, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

KING CHARLES III released a statement, saying “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the QUEEN, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the COMMONWEALTH, and by countless people around the world."

BENZTOWN has released an AUDIO TRIBUTE to QUEEN ELIZABETH II that was written, produced and voiced by SCOTT PHILLIPS. You can listen to the audio tribute here.

