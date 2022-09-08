Ben Shapiro: More Apologies

After apologizing for having BEN SHAPIRO at their recent conference, PODCAST MOVEMENT President DAN FRANKS has now issued a statement which includes an apology to SHAPIRO.

The statement, tweeted on THURSDAY evening (9/8) via the PODCAST MOVEMENT TWITTER account, read, "As we stated, we’re continuing to evaluate our policies guiding social media & events with inclusivity, diversity & respect for all. We have to start by sincerely apologizing to Mr. SHAPIRO for our reaction when he visited a booth we sold his company. That wasn’t right.

"PODCAST MOVEMENT began in 2014, with four podcasters who had an idea to create a vibrant community that was for podcasters, by podcasters. We’re still those people with the same idea, and recognize there’s work to do as we grow.

"We are now looking to move forward, as we focus on that original mission from 2014 — being a hub for podcasting events, resources, news, and thought leadership."

CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK reacted to the initial snub, pulling its sponsorship support in response to the conference's apology for SHAPIRO's surprise appearance at this year's event in DALLAS. CUMULUS is the advertising sales representative for THE DAILY WIRE, SHAPIRO's content platform, and distributes "THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW" through its WESTWOOD ONE subsidiary (NET NEWS 9/6).

