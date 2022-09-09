Cruz

An amendment tacked onto the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act by Sen. TED CRUZ (R-TX) torpedoed the bill during markup before the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE THURSDAY (9/8).

The bipartisan bill was pulled from consideration by Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) after CRUZ's amendment, which would revoke the antitrust waiver if the news organizations brought up content moderation in the negotiations, passed along party lines 11-10 with Sen. JON OSSOFF (D-GA) absent due to illness and Sen. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA), a co-sponsor of the bill, voting with fellow Republicans for the contentious amendment. KLOBUCHAR indicted that she plans to keep pushing the bill forward at a later date.

“Today’s SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE markup showcased the many ways in which GOOGLE and FACEBOOK have used and abused news publishers and been allowed to profit from their content,” said NEWS/MEDIA ALLIANCE Pres./CEO DAVID CHAVERN. “We applaud Senators KLOBUCHAR, KENNEDY, (DICK) DURBIN (D-IL), and (CHARLES) GRASSLEY (R-IA) for their leadership in throwing a lifeline to local news, and we encourage the Committee to resume debate expeditiously and ultimately pass the bill.”

The bill, S. 673 in the SENATE and H.R. 1735 in the HOUSE, introduced in MARCH 2021, would allow news organizations, including radio news outlets, to get a limited short-term waiver of antitrust laws and collectively negotiate deals with social media and search platforms.

