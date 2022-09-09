Foley, Carwile & Hodge

iHEARTMEDIA has elevated three Market Presidents to newly created roles as Metro Presidents; KRIS FOLEY of CLEVELAND and COLUMBUS, OH; DAVE CARWILE of the CAROLINA REGION; and D.J. HODGE of CINCINNATI and PITTSBURGH. All three will report to TOM MCCONNELL, Division Pres./iHEARTMEDIA Multi-Platform Group.

FOLEY previously served as Market Pres./COLUMBUS, OH, and will now add oversight to the CLEVELAND market and be responsible for all operations for both the CLEVELAND and COLUMBUS markets. SHe has served in several leadership roles over the years at iHEARTMEDIA, including VP/Business Development of the Multi-Markets Partnership team and Senior VP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND. FOLEY is a graduate of OHIO UNIVERSITY.

MCCONNELL said, “KRIS is an exceptional leader and has over delivered on every opportunity presented to her. She has built an incredible culture of trust, ideation and accountability. I’m excited to have her playing an even larger role for the Division.”

FOLEY added, "We have iconic brands and talent in CLEVELAND, and I've seen first-hand how they create powerful results for partners. I'm thrilled to be back working with Market Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS and this team. COLUMBUS and CLEVELAND are both cities on the rise with numerous opportunities to collaborate as we further engage audiences and generate next-level ROI for marketers."

CARWILE previously served as Market Pres./CHARLOTTE, NC. As Metro Pres. for the CAROLINAS, he will be adding oversight for four additional CAROLINA markets, including RALEIGH, NC; ASHVILLE NC; GREENSBORO, NC; and GREENVILLE, SC. He previously served as CAROLINA Region Pres. in 2016 and returns after stints as Pres./VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Region and his current position. CARWILE first joined the company as a Sales Manager for CLEAR CHANNEL in 1999 in the RICHMOND, VA. area and has gone on to hold various titles in the region. He is a graduate of LIBERTY UNIVERSITY with a BS Degree in Advertising.

MCCONNELL added of CARWILE, “DAVE understands how to build and cultivate high-performing teams. He has proven his ability to drive ratings and revenue across multiple markets, making him the perfect choice to lead the CAROLINA markets.”

CARWILE added, “I’m thrilled to be once again leading the CAROLINA Region using iHEARTMEDIA’s one-of-a-kind assets and resources to benefit our listeners and partners. There’s already an unparalleled synergy among these five cities. I look forward to working with our new regional team to amplify this special connection and drive even more success across these five markets.”

HODGE most recently served as Market Pres./iHEARTMEDIA CINCINNATI. In addition, he previously served as the SVP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA and is a graduate of WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and OHIO UNIVERSITY. He will now add oversight to the PITTSBURGH market and be responsible for all operations for the PITTSBURGH market in addition to the CINCINNATI market.

MCCONNELL said, “D.J. is very strategic and balances creative thinking with data-driven solutions extremely well. Not only does he have a great understanding of both content creation and revenue generation, but he is one of the top performing leaders in the division and has earned the opportunity to take on an expanded role.”

HODGE added, “It is an absolute honor to work with Market Pres. TIM MCALEER and the amazing team at iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH. I look forward to supporting them in their continued growth and success with our brands and massive audiences in that region. I appreciate this opportunity and thank TOM MCCONNELL and the entire leadership team at iHEARTMEDIA for putting their faith in me to continue the impressive growth trends for iHEARTMEDIA in CINCINNATI and PITTSBURGH.”

The new promotions take effect immediately.

