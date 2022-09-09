Twain (Photo: lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

SHANIA TWAIN wraps up her LAS VEGAS Residency at ZAPPOS THEATER at PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO this weekend, but before she does that, she along with LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS and CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, presented SHANIA KIDS CAN (SKC) with a final donation of $150,000. Since opening in DECEMBER of 2019, $1 of every ticket purchased to SHANIA TWAIN “Let’s Go!” has been donated to the organization. Established in 2010 by Twain, SKC provides programs and support services to ensure children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school and to succeed in life.

SKC has recently partnered with COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA (CIS) to meet the needs of underserved students at MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL in LAS VEGAS for the 2022-2023 school year.

Over the past several years, LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS and CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT have raised more than $1 million for local non-profit organizations by partnering with several of their LAS VEGAS resident headliners to donate $1 of every ticket sold to those shows.

